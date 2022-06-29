MOREHEAD CITY, NC — After clinching the first-half Eastern Division title of the Coastal Plain League, the Morehead City Marlins/Fish Tacos were back in action on Tuesday night and picked up a 4-2 win over the Peninsula Pilots.

The Pilots came into the game 0-4 against the Marlins/Fish Tacos in the season series and Tuesday night was no different. However, the Pilots were the ones that got things going early on the first pitch of the game.

Tevin Tucker roped a leadoff double into left field off Luke Absher. He later scored on a 4-3 putout off the bat of Jack Dragum.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the 4th inning that the Fish Taco bats got going as they were able to scratch across four runs with the help of a two-run double from left fielder Mason Maners.

After the fourth inning, it was time to put the Pilots on automatic pilot as the Fish Taco bullpen went to work. Jared Kollar came in and went two innings, giving up two hits with seven strikeouts. Ben Prywitch and Brendan Bean closed it out for the Fish Tacos.

Robbie Cowie registered the win and Bean got the save.

The Marlins will be back in action on Thursday night in Wilson as they take on the Wilson Tobs in historic Fleming Stadium.

Wilson dropped a 9-3 decision at the Tri-City Chili Peppers.

Tobs’ Mackiewicz Named CPL Hitter of The Week

Tobs centerfielder Scott Mackiewicz has been named the Trackman Baseball Hitter of the Week for the CPL’s week four.

The Toledo product hit .471 over the last seven days and was a key part in Wilson’s bottom third of the batting order.

Mackiewicz is the first Tob this season to receive the Trackman Player of the Week. Scott is also the first Tob since Dusty Baker in 2020 to receive Hitter of the Week honors.

Mackiewicz’s eight hits included two home runs. He also showed good plate discipline, drawing six walks to help him to a .640 on-base percentage, which would turn into four runs. The sophomore outfielder was also responsible for five RBIs while stealing a pair of bases. He would finish the week with a .882 slugging percentage and 1.522 OPS.

“Scott is a very talented player with a lot of tools that go along with a great work ethic and a desire to win. He will continue to have success and do great things,” Tobs third-year head coach Harry Markotay said.