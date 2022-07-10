HAMPTON, Va. – In the final game before the All-Star break, the Morehead City Marlins mounted a four-run comeback to best the Peninsula Pilots 5-4 on Saturday.

The Marlins (25-9) scored first on a Mason Maners RBI single in the top of the third. However starting pitcher Peter Allegro coughed up two runs in the bottom of the frame to put the Pilots (14-19) ahead.

Marlins reliever Ty Bothwell would surrender two more runs in the fifth, putting the tally at 4-1 in favor of Peninsula.

In the top of the seventh, the Fish’s bats woke up, striking for two runs when Zack Miller laced a double to plate Jase Felker and Dylan Rogers.

Trailing by one in the top of the eighth, the Marlins added two more runs to take the lead. Colton Becker evened the game at four with a run scoring groundout and Rogers broke the deadlock with an RBI single.

Brendan Bean would close things out in the ninth to earn the save with the win going to Bothwell.

The Marlins will now welcome a short hiatus and also send eight players to Holly Springs for the All-Star game tomorrow night.

Morehead City will be back in action taking on the Wake Forest Fungo in an exhibition game Tuesday night at home.

Asheboro Zookeepers 5, Wilson Tobs 4

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A four-run seventh inning helped Asheboro hold on for the win.

Ronald Evans’ RBI single scored Asheboro’s first run in the seventh. Justin Wilcoxen then hit a bases-loaded double that drove in three runs for a 5-3 lead for the Zookeepers (10-23).

The Tobs (20-11) scored in the ninth when Tre Jones singled in Jacob McCaskey, who earlier singled, with one out. However, Sammy Sass struck out and Tim Haverstick grounded into a fielder’s choice that ended the game.