MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — Make it four wins in a row for the Morehead City Marlins after their 5-2 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders on Friday.

The Wilson Tobs were not as successful, falling to the Wilmington Sharks, 5-4. The Marlins have a seven-game lead in the standings overall going into Saturday’s game at the Tri-City Peppers and a half-game lead over the Sharks in the second-half standings.

In the second inning, the Marlins got the scoring started with a McGwire Tuffy RBI infield single. Holly Springs answered back with a two-run home run off the bat of Alberto Osuna. However, the lead would be short-lived because the Marlins put up a four spot in the bottom of the fifth.

Summer Ventures: Morehead City Marlins

Felker drove in Rogers with a double to tie the ballgame, followed by a fielding error that plated a run and an RBI walk from Tuffy and a single from Mason Maners.

Coach Sam Carel turned to Ty Bothwell in relief of Peter Allegro in the top of the fifth and Bothwell did not exit. The righthander went five innings earning the victory and keeping the Salamanders off the scoreboard in the process. Bothwell accumulated an impressive 12 strikeouts