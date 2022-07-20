MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Morehead City Fish Tacos won a nailbiter to the Wilmington Sharks on Tuesday, 6-5. The win extended Morehead City’s winning streak to seven.

Wilmington began the scoring in the top of the second with a solo home run from Jordan Medina. It didn’t take the Fish long to respond however with Ben Watson scoring on a wild pitch to even the game at one in the bottom of the third.

The Sharks tallied three runs in the top of the fourth to retake the lead, thanks in large part to Medina’s second home run of the ballgame.

Morehead City cut the deficit to one thanks to RBIs from Sean Johnson coming in the sixth and eighth innings. In the bottom of the ninth against Wilmington’s closer, Braeden O’Shaugnessy hit a no-doubt home run to tie the game at four and send the game to extras.

In the tenth inning, Wilmington scored one in the top half of the inning. Ben Watson delivered a clutch two-strike single to tie the game at five before Zack Miller roped a single to left field to score McGwire Tuffy and send the crowd home happy.

The Fish Tacos and Sharks will meet again on Thursday in Wilmington at 7 p.m.

Holly Springs 6, Wilson 1

The Wilson Tobs lost on the road, giving up five runs in the deciding fifth inning after scoring their lone run.

Tre Jones singled but was erased on a fielder’s choice by Blake Evans. Efry Cervantes later singled in Evans to give the Tobs a 1-0 lead.

Wilson hosts the Peninsula Pilots on Wednesday at 7 p.m.