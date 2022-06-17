WILMINGTON, NC- The Morehead City Marlins bested the Wilmington Sharks 6-0 at Buck Hardee Field to pick up their sixth consecutive victory.

The Marlins have moved into a tie for second place in the Coastal Plain League standings.

Things got going in the first inning when Sean Johnson and Ben Watson led off the game with back-to-back doubles with the latter producing a run. The Marlins would not score again until the fifth when Mason Maners drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Garrett McGowan delivered a two-out RBI single.

In between the first and fifth, it was the Jack Hodgins show, the Hendrix College right-hander threw four innings of no-hit baseball before turning things over to Kyle McKernan. McKernan came on and was lights out, posting a line of three innings pitched with no runs and seven strikeouts, picking up the win in the process.

Morehead City extended its lead to 6-0 after three runs in the top of the seventh, thanks to another Watson RBI and a Braeden O’Shaugnessy RBI single.

Salvatore Ferro and Jared Miller pitched the eighth and ninth innings respectively and kept the shutout intact.

Wilmington and Morehead City will meet for the third straight day Friday night at Big Rock Stadium with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m.

Holly Springs 17, Wilson 5

WILSON, N.C. – The Wilson Tobs fell at home for the first time this season to the Holly Springs Salamanders by a final score of 17-5, the worst loss of the season.

The Tobs found themselves down 7-2 after two innings and could not catch up to the ‘Manders no matter how hard they try. Wilson will have to put this one in the rear view mirror quickly, as these teams will faceoff again tomorrow at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs for the first time this season.