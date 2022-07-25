COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins extended their win streak to 10 games after beating the Tri-City Chili Peppers 7-2 on Sunday.

The Marlins (34-9) scored two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to erase a 2-0 lead by the Chili Peppers (20-22). Sean Johnson hit a two-run homer in the third and Ben Watson tripled in two in the fourth. In the fifth, Zack Miller hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Dylan Rogers before a passed ball with Colton Becker hitting allowed Jase Felker to score.

Four Morehead City pitchers held Tri-City to three hits and no runs after the first inning.

The Marlins host the Chili Peppers in Morehead City on Tuesday.

Wilson Tobs 12, Holly Springs Salamanders 5

WILSON, N.C. — The Wilson Tobs defeated the Holly Springs Salamanders 12-4 on Sunday. The Tobs take the season series with one game left to play on Wednesday on the road.

Mason Sykes got the party started with a no-doubter leadoff home run in the bottom of the first. Trey Paige singled and came around to score along with Jacob McCaskey and Blake Evans. Tobs sent eight to the plate in the first frame.

Derrick Carter was the starting pitcher for the Tobs and pitched out of a dicey situation in the 2nd frame. After the Salamanders loaded the bases with one out, Carter shut the door with a shallow pop-out and a strikeout to end the frame and the base paths loaded.

Wilson would add on some more runs in the second inning as McCaskey would sacrifice his AB scoring Paige. Blake Evans would continue his hot streak grabbing his first two RBIs of the season, bringing Sykes home. The Tobs kept the offense going into the fourth frame as they would score three more runs. Matt Schark would collect his 10th homer of the year as well, pushing him into a tie for first place in the league. McCaskey would drive in a pair with his 2-run blast as well.

Holly Springs finally got to Carter on the mound as they would break the shutout in the sixth frame scoring one run.

The home team would grab it right back though, as a leadoff single from Schark and a two-out double from Efry Cervantes would be driven in by Sykes, who picked up 3 RBIs on the night.

Jaren Washington pitched the final two innings striking out 2 of the final 3 Salamanders at the plate.

The Tobs will return home on Tuesday for AYCE night against the Peninsula Pilots. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.