Marner scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 4-3 in OT

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) and right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrate after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the winner 2:51 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Auston Matthews also scored twice, and John Tavares and Morgan Rielly each had two assists to help Toronto get its sixth straight win. Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots to improve to 6-2-0 this season.

Marner also had an assist, giving him 10 goals and nine assists during an eight-game goal- and point-scoring streak.

His late-game heroics helped the Maple Leafs recover after giving up a lead in the third period.

“It was a bit of a crazy game there with the lead being taken away from us and then coming back to tie the game,” he said. “I think just the work ethic and battle we had tonight is something we talked about wanting to do more of in the second half, and tonight was a good night to start that.”

Tony DeAngelo had a goal and an assist, and Nino Niederreiter and Derek Stepan also scored for the Hurricanes, who lost for the second time in nine games (7-1-1) and are 16-3-2 in their last 21. Frederik Andersen had 28 saves.

“It was a good game,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I thought we played well. I’m not disappointed at all in our effort. … I felt we created a lot of offense. Especially in the second period where we had four or five breakaways, 2-on-1s. We just didn’t cash in.”

In the extra period, Marner ended it when he slammed in the rebound of a shot by Rielly for his 16th of the season. The celebration was tempered because of a scary incident for Matthews late in regulation.

With 41.7 seconds remaining in the third period, Matthews got tangled up with Niederreiter. As a result, Matthews lost his balance and crashed into the end boards. He held his head and stayed down for a minute before he skated to the Maple Leafs’ dressing room without any help. He did not return.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe did not provide an update on Matthews’ status after the game, saying the center was still “being assessed.” Matthews was scheduled to have Tuesday off after his busy All-Star weekend in Las Vegas.

The Maple Leafs don’t play again until Thursday in Calgary against the Flames.

“He’s obviously a big part of our team,” Marner said. “He does a lot for us, especially in 3-on-3 hockey. I didn’t really see what happened. But obviously, it’s unfortunate. I’m going to try and check on him and make sure he’s all good.

“But hopefully, all is well with him.”

After Matthews scored his 30th and 31st goals to give Toronto a 2-1 lead late in the second period, the Hurricanes scored twice in the first half of the third period to take the lead.

DeAngelo tied it with his eighth just 8 seconds into the period.

“It was kind of just a broken play, off the faceoff,” he said. “I thought it was coming to me and then going to (Jaccob Slavin), so (Jesper Fast) jumped and I tried to jump around him. It was a great play by Quickie. Some teams play man-to-man and sometimes you get a lucky bounce to get in.”

, and Stepan gave Carolina the lead at 9:23 when he knocked in the rebound at the side of the net.

Marner tied it after Andersen misplayed a point shot from Timothy Liljegren, leaving a juicy rebound for the Leafs’ forward with 5:48 remaining.

After a slow start, the Hurricanes dominated the final 10 minutes of the first period. Niederreiter redirected a pass from defenseman Ian Cole to give Carolina a 1-0 advantage with 6:54 left.

Andersen made a handful of good stops, including a left pad save on Matthews on a 3-on-2 rush on the power play, to frustrate his old teammates.

The Maple Leafs finally beat Andersen on their third power-play situation. Matthews poked in a loose puck in the crease for a 1-1 tie.

Toronto entered the game with the league’s most efficient power play. Conversely, the Hurricanes were the top-ranked penalty killers.

Carolina had its chances to retake the lead. But Seth Jarvis fanned on a chance in front, and Mrazek stopped Sebastian Aho on a breakaway.

“I just tried to make myself big, stay focused and on my feet,” Mrazek said when asked if he had an advantage after seeing Aho in practice for three seasons in Carolina together.

Matthews put Toronto in front 3:21 later, in the final minute of the second period, on a 37-foot blast from the high slot.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Ottawa on Tuesday night to continue a four-game trip.

Maple Leafs: At Calgary on Thursday night to open a three-game trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports