Matthews wins 16th Dogwood State Jr Girls Championship with final round of 70

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Mebane, North Carolina’s Emily Matthews fired a final round of 70 and won the 16th Dogwood State Junior Girls Championship at Ironwood Thursday afternoon.

Matthews shot 73 in her first round, shot 72 in round two and finished up with a two under par outing on the final day.

Second-round leader McKenzie Daffin finished two shots back after rounds of 72, 68, and 77.

First round leader Alexsandra Lapple finished third at +3 for the tournament.

Here is a link to the final leaderboard: https://cga.golfgenius.com/pages/2573335