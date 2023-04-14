CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been suspended for 30 games without pay after a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children, NBA communications announced Friday.

The incident happened on June 27, 2022, in L.A., after Bridges was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including child abuse.

The Hornets released the following statement regarding Friday’s decision:

“We are aware of today’s decision by the NBA regarding the situation involving Miles Bridges. The investigation and ruling were the expected next steps in the process. We will have no additional comments at this time.” Fans have mixed reactions about Miles Bridges playing for the Hornets again

Being a restricted free agent, even if a team signs Bridges to an offer sheet, the Hornets will have the ability to match it, keeping him in Charlotte.

BREAKING 🚨 | Miles Bridges has been suspended for 30 games without pay after a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children, NBA communications announced Friday. Story: https://t.co/l99cL1JeMh pic.twitter.com/yoTWqRZRiO — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) April 14, 2023

No matter who he signs with, he must miss the first ten games to complete his suspension of 30 games.

The other 20 are considered served since he did not play during the 2022-23 season.