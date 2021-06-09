Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro released from Duke University Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro has been released from the hospital after he was hit by a batted ball on June 3.

The Tampa Bay Rays, parent organization for the Bulls released a statement on the pitcher Wednesday evening.

“Late this afternoon, Tyler Zombro was discharged from Duke University Hospital. He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy. The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery.” Tampa Bay Rays