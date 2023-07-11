GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two college baseball players with ties to Eastern North Carolina have been chosen in the Major League Baseball Draft.

ECU right-handed pitcher Josh Grosz and NC A&T right-handed pitcher Xavier Meachem, who played at South Central High School, were each picked in the draft. Meachem heard his name called Monday and Grosz was picked on Tuesday.

Grosz was chosen in the 11th round (pick No. 342) by the New York Yankees. Grosz, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher, finished the 2023 season with a 4-2 record in 16 starts with a 3.66 ERA. He also had 79 strikeouts and 41 walks in 76.1 innings.

Meachem was picked in the 10th round by the Florida Marlins (No. 293 overall). This past season for the Aggies, he had a 5.59 ERA and a 2-1 record. He had 16 appearances, seven as a starter, with 47 strikeouts and 26 walks over 48.1 innings.