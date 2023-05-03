DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase homered and drove in five runs and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 6-5 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Javier Baez also homered for the Tigers, who were hosting the Mets for the first time in seven years. The opening game of the series was rained out on Tuesday and rescheduled as a day-night doubleheader.

The Tigers trailed 5-4 in the eighth, but Matt Vierling singled with one out and Adam Ottavino (0-2) hit Baez. Riley Greene grounded to first for the second out, but Haase hit a two-run single to right-center field.

Tyler Alexander (1-0) got the win by retiring the last batter in the eighth. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

With a strong wind blowing out to left, the hitters had the advantage in the early innings. The Tigers took a 3-0 lead on Haase’s first homer of the season in the first inning, but the Mets came back in the second with solo home runs from Tommy Pham and Mark Canha.

Baez made it 4-2 in the third with a long homer over the first section of seats above the Tigers bullpen in left — his first of the season — but the Mets took the lead in the fifth. Brett Baty singled, took second on center fielder Riley Greene’s error, and then scored when Tomas Nido singled and left fielder Andy Ibanez threw wildly to the plate.

Starting pitcher Joey Wentz retired the next two hitters, but Francisco Lindor made it 5-4 with a long homer to left-center field.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mets brought up RHP Jose Butto to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader, and they activated RHP Max Scherzer from the suspended list to pitch the second game. Scherzer is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA against the Tigers since leaving in 2015, striking out 34 batters in 17 innings without allowing a walk.

The Tigers called up RHP Brendan White to be their 27th man.

UP NEXT

The Tigers are scheduled to see two old friends in the final two games of the series. Scherzer (2-1, 3.72) will return from suspension to face Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 7.07) in the second game of the doubleheader, with Justin Verlander scheduled to face Detroit on Thursday.

