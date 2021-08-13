MLB Field of Dreams Game, years in the making, has Carolina ties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shoeless Joe Jackson had a lifetime batting average of .356. FOX 46’s Will Kunkel spent a day in Greenville to see where one of the greatest hitters in the history of the game lived.

Jackson was a proud member of the Greenville community. He and his wife, Katie, owned several businesses in their life. Including a very successful liquor store and barbecue restaurant.

In 1919, The White Sox came together and decided to throw the World Series. Jackson batted .375 in the series with a .394 on-base percentage and six runs batted in. If he threw the series – he did so poorly.

His 12 hits in the series were an all-time record for a World Series. He also had the only homerun between the Sox and Reds. He also threw out five baserunners. However, his roommate, Lefty Williams, put $5,000 under Jackson’s pillow from gamblers to throw the World Series.

Jackson was illiterate and uneducated. However, that doesn’t mean he was stupid. The Shoeless Joe Jackson museum and baseball library focuses on teaching people how to read, in honor of Jackson’s memory.

Dan Wallach, the museum’s executive director, says Field of Dreams is a “classic” movie and the only movie where every man is allowed to cry.

Wallach made the 13 hour drive from South Carolina to Iowa for the game.