PETA wants MLB to change ‘Bullpen’ to ‘Arm Barn’

PETA announced during the World Series that Major League Baseball (MLB) should change the name of ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn.’

PETA’s Vice President Tracy Reiman released a statement on the name change, “Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals. PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to changeup their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

According to PETA’s Twitter account, the term bullpen “refers to the area of a ‘bull’s pen’ where bulls are held before they are slaughtered.”

PETA alco changed their name to ‘Arm Barn’ on Twitter.

