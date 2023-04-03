GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and others believe the MLB can and should expand from 30 teams to 32.

Charlotte is the second city on the list who are most likely to get an expansion team.

While there is no exact timeline and the league’s priority appears to be helping out and relocating struggling franchises first. there will be no shortage of cities and ownership groups clamoring for an opportunity to secure MLB expansion teams.

Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson has given his thoughts on which cities are most likely to get an MLB expansion team.