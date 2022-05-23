MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins kick off their 2022 season Thursday with a familiar face at the helm.

Sam Carel returns as the Marlins’ coach, a position he held in 2014. He’s had successful runs as a college coach and currently serves as a high school baseball coach.

“To say that I am thrilled to be back in Morehead City would be a severe understatement,” Carel said. “I look forward to continuing the championship culture that Jesse Lancaster (former Marlins manager) and the Marlins have built. The Marlins and the Morehead City community have always felt like family to me. I simply can’t wait to get back to the Crystal Coast to win another Petitt Cup championship for the fans in Morehead City.”

The Marlins open the season on the road at Holly Springs on Thursday before opening up the home slate on Friday against the Wilson Dobbs. The Marlins will have close out May with two home games before rolling into June.

For tickets, you can click here or call (252) 269-9767. You can also follow the team on Facebook and on Twitter.