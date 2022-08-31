SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway presents two days of Labor Day weekend racing excitement featuring NASCAR Legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte.

Labonte will race Saturday as part of the SMART Modified Tour. The Southern Modified Auto Racing Team features the top modified drivers in the region and more than twenty drivers are expected to compete. They’re calling this the “Carteret Clash!”

Sunday the track features a pair of Twin 40-Lap main events for the Late Model Drivers as they continue to rack up points for a season championship payout of $10,000.

As always the weekend will feature plenty of fan entertainment with the All Veteran Parachute Team and a concert by the Dirty Blonde Band. Both nights will feature a driver-fan meet and greet at 6 p.m. on the front stretch and racing from the Legends, UCAR, Bombers and the Mini and Street Stocks.

Tickets start at $15 with kids ages 10 and under free.