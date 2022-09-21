SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway welcomes eight racing divisions this Saturday in memory of the man who started it all, Bobby Watson.

The Bobby Watson Memorial will feature so much racing, we’ll drop the green flag an hour earlier than normal at 6 p.m. The Solid Rock Carriers Big Money Late Models will highlight the night with 100 laps as the current points leader, Dylan Newsome, attempts to run his win streak to six consecutive races.

In addition, there will be a special checkered flag and a bonus $200 for the leader of the 70th lap to honor and recognize the man who built Carteret County Speedway, Bobby Watson, who would have turned 70 this Saturday.

Speaking of veteran racers, the “Flathead Ford” series featuring long-time veteran drivers, will compete for 25 laps along with the Legends, Street and Mini Stocks, UCAR, Bombers and the Junior Mini Cup. Racers aged in their seventies to teens will put on a show for all ages of race fans. there will be fireworks after the race.

Children ages 10 and under are admitted free, general admission tickets are $15 and if you hold on to your armband from Saturday, it will be good for half off the price of admission for the race card on October 1 when the Grand National Super Series comes to Carteret County Speedway.

For details log onto: carteretspeedway.com.