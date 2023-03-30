SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — This Sunday starts the 2023 racing season at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway in Swansboro.

The events start at 2 p.m. with Marine Brigadier General Kevin Stewart giving the command to start the races. The “Solid Rock Carriers Jumpstart 165” will feature twin Late Model Stock events including defending 2022 Champion Dylan Newsome.

Opening day also features the return of the Champ Karts and Bandoleros to America’s Nicest Short Track. The Legends, Mini Stocks, Bombers and Jr.Mini Cups round out Sunday.

Admission remains $15 for adults, children 10 and under are free and new this year is our $5-dollar season military discount for active and retired military with ID.

Click for more details at carteretspeedway.com/jumpstart.