SWANSBORO, NC — The Carteret County Speedway season opener is this Saturday.

The season opener marks nearly four months without racing at Carteret County Speedway and fans and drivers alike are anxiously ready to drop the first green flag of the season. That first green flag will drop at 3 p.m. on Saturday and will begin an afternoon full of exciting racing including a huge show; $10,000 to win the Solid Rock Carriers JumpStart 125.



The JumpStart 125 is the first race on the “Road to $10k” in the Solid Rock Carriers Late Model Big Money Series, a series paying out $10,000 to champion and over $100,000 throughout the 2022 season at America’s Nicest Short Track.



Also in action for the Season Opener are the Mini Stocks, U-CAR, Street Stocks, Bomber, Legends, Champ Kart, and Jr Mini Cup. It’s going to be an action-packed day full of short track racing.



Kids 10 and under are always free and Adult General Admission tickets are only $15. Pre-sale tickets are available to help speed you through the gate and get you to your seat much quicker. To purchase your tickets online visit: carteretspeedway.com/jumpstart



The weekend begins on Thursday with hauler parking and check-in. Then on Friday cars hit the track for the first time all weekend with an exclusive Late Model testing session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekly division practice will begin at 4 p.m. and run through 8 p.m. The signature Green Flag Party will get kicked off at 7 p.m. in Moonshinerz, with the Qualifying Draw for the JumpStart 125 going live at 8:15 p.m.



Saturday will host the main event and everything gets kicked off on the right foot with breakfast at Moonshinerz at 9:00 AM. Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. and then the Late Models hit the track at 1:15 for qualifying. The Meet and Greet takes place at 2 followed by pre-race festivities at 2:50 and the green flag at 3 pm.





There is a great field of 20 late model drivers entered for the JumpStart 125:

#4 Adam Resnick Surf City, NC

#4 Justin Johnson Roxboro, NC

#17 Stacy Puryear South Boston, VA

#50 Daniel Vuncannon Fuquay Varina, NC

#00 Jody Measamer Stanford, NC

#77 Trevor Ward Winston-Salem, NC

#55 Holden Haddock Holly Springs, NC

#98 Matt Linker Mount Pleasant, NC

#57 Justin Carroll Concord, NC

#7 Tristan McKee Williamsburg, VA

#63 Steve Matthews Beulaville, NC

#44 Dylan Newsome Goldsboro, NC

#24 Penn Crim Belews Creek, NC

#77 Connor Hall Hampton, VA

#14 Jared Fryar Greenville, NC

#25 Kenneth Mercer Kinston, NC

#44 Connor Jones

#14 Landon DeVaughn Wetumpka, AL

#5 Carter Langley Belews Creek, NC

#18 Jason York Reidsville, NC



“We can’t wait to see you and your family back at the track,” said track owner Bob Lowery. “We are going all out for our Season Opener this year and we invite you, your friends, and your family to come out for a day you won’t forget! This event alone will be one of the biggest in track history and the racing will be next-level exciting and we don’t want you to miss it.”



For those unable to make it out you can tune into all of Saturday’s main event action on Racing America with your monthly or yearly subscription. Racing America’s live stream will also be available in Moonshinerz so you can grab dinner without missing any of the action.



For more information visit our website at carteretspeedway.com and follow us on Facebook and all other social media platforms to stay up to date with the latest happenings.