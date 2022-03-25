JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Plains Dragway officially kicked off its 2022 racing season on Friday by showing off the big improvements to the track.

It’s all to try and create a more positive racing environment. Some of the changes include a new scoreboard, timing improvements and more partnerships with food vendors. Brite Leaf Hot Dogs is on board and Mount Olive Pickle Company has a deal, too.

Friday’s ribbon-cutting was a little different with cars cutting the ribbon instead of scissors. General Manager Charles Myers talked more about the new look.

“One of those things where we want to increase the fans. Uh, you know, again, racers are, we’ve got a great racer base here, but the racers put on a great show here,” Myers said. “The level of competition here in Eastern North Carolina is unlike any other. And by having the level of competition, we wanted something fan-friendly to be able to come out and do it.

“Part of the reason why we partnered with famous local North Carolina brands, we want to be able to experience, have the fans have that experience when they come here to Coastal Plains. Everybody loves to go fast. You know what? You don’t have to have a … there’s no speed limit out here at the drag strip, you know?

“And that’s the thing. I don’t care if you’re in your grandmother’s station wagon, if you’re in a highly modified race car like we have out here today, anybody can come to Coastal Plains and have fun. And that’s the number one game.”

Go here to learn more about the track, get the schedule and more. The first event began Friday and runs through the weekend.