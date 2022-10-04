SWANSBORO, N.C. — Former NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield will be among the drivers in the starting grid for Saturday’s Grand National Super Series Championship at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.

Mayfield and the top drivers on the GNSS circuit will compete in a pair of Twin 50s to decide their season championship. Mayfield is currently 10th in the overall standings racing only in selected events.

“I still feel I can get it done, I’ll race hard with nothing to lose,” Mayfield said. “I’m just as good a race driver as ever and excited to compete at Carteret Speedway.”

The Chargers Division will also decide their season championship with Triple Features resulting in triple points and a record purse. Saturday’s race card is the first of three October race nights at Carteret Speedway. October 22nd is the Halloween Bash and October 29th the Madhouse at the Beach.