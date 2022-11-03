HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s the NASCAR move seen around the world with more than 80 million views across all social media platforms.

The Ross Chastain “Hail Melon” move, riding against the wall on the last lap at Martinsville, propelled him in the Championship Four race at Phoenix as he passed five drivers on that last lap.

It will go down as one of the greatest moves in NASCAR history, but the question among many is this: how difficult is it to make that move, and will we see it again in the future?

Chastain said he saw the move in a video game years ago, so FOX8’s Kevin Connolly, Danny Harnden and Chris Weaver jumped on iRacing in a NextGen Car at Martinsville to find out if it could be done.