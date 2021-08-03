Go Bowling at The Glen Odds: Elliott Chases Three-Peat

NASCAR and Motorsports

by: Jared Hochman

Posted: / Updated:

Japan 2020

More Japan 2020

(COVERS.com) – NASCAR betting odds are back in action following a mid-summer break, as the Cup Series returns to Go Bowling at The Glen! 

This is the first time race fans will have NASCAR betting odds to chomp on since mid-July, and it’s back to the usual suspects atop the odds board.

The push for the playoffs begins here, so let’s look at the NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen odds, from Watkins Glen International, with the green flag dropping Sunday, August 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Go Bowling at The Glen odds

DriverOdds to win
Chase Elliott+200
Kyle Larson+450
Martin Truex Jr.+600
Kyle Busch+750
Denny Hamlin+1,100
Joey Logano+1,200
Christopher Bell+1,500
William Byron+2,000
Kurt Busch+2,000
Ryan Blaney+2,500
Alex Bowman+2,500
Brad Keselowski+3,000
Kevin Harvick+3,000
Tyler Reddick+4,000
Ross Chastain+4,000
Matt DiBenedetto+5,000
Chase Briscoe+5,000
Michael McDowell+8,000
Daniel Suarez+8,000
Aric Almirola+10,000
Cole Custer+10,000
Austin Dillion+15,000
Erik Jones+15,000
Ryan Preece+20,000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.+25,000
Bubba Wallace+25,000
Ryan Newman+25,000
Corey Lajoie+40,000
Justin Haley+50,000
Anthony Alfredo+50,000
Josh Billicki+100,000
James Davison+100,000
Garrett Smithley+100,000
Kyle Tilley+100,000
Quin Houff+100,000
RC Enerson+100,000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings as of August 2, 2021.

Favorites to win the Go Bowling at The Glen

The winner of the last two Go Bowling at The Glen races, Chase Elliott rightfully sits atop the odds board for this year’s race. The reigning NASCAR Cup champion is the favorite at +200, and Elliott will look to win his third straight Go Bowling at The Glen race and his third race win of the season.

Current NASCAR Cup Series leader, Kyle Larson, is chasing Elliott at +450 ahead of this weekend. With a season-high four wins and 11 Top-5 finishes already under his belt this season, Larson will be a strong challenger as Elliott goes for a three-peat. In the last race here, in 2019, Larson finished eighth from fifth on the grid. 

Just behind Larson is Martin Truex Jr., at +600. Truex Jr., who is second in the NASCAR Cup standings, finished second to Elliott in both 2018 and ’19 at the Go Bowling at The Glen, and won the event in 2017. With plenty of success this season and previously at this circuit, Truex Jr. will be a strong candidate to win. 

Rounding out the Top-5 is Kyle Busch (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+1,100). Busch is a two-time champion at this circuit, with his last win coming in 2013, while he already has two race wins this season. Hamlin, searching for his first race win of the season, is also a former winner here after taking the chequered flag in 2016. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV