SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will close October’s racing schedule with a “Halloween Bash” On Oct. 22 and “Madhouse at the Beach” on Oct. 29.

Racing on both nights begins at 6 pm.

Both nights will be military appreciation events for active military. There will be free admission with ID. Carteret Speedway will also continue to drop the pink checkered flag each race to raise awareness and support for breast cancer research.

Carteret County Speedway will collect donations with a 50/50 raffle drawing on both race nights to help fund relief efforts from the damage left by Hurricane Ian.

The October 22 “Halloween Bash” will feature The Southern Ground Pounders and their vintage race cars, plus a $1,000 costume contest for fans of all ages and a Trunk and Treat Meet and Greet with the drivers at 5 pm before racing.

For details go to carteretspeedway.com.