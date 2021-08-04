History of Watkins Glen International NASCAR ‘three-peats’

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Chase Elliott is returning to Go Bowling at the Glen this year after the race was canceled in 2020, and all eyes are on him as he tries to become one of the few to ‘three-peat’ at the race.

Elliott won Go Bowling at the Glen in 2018 and 2019. If he wins this year, that would make him only the third person to win three consecutive WGI NASCAR races and the first in more than 20 years.

The last man to three-peat was Jeff Gordon in his winning streak from 1997-1999. He missed a fourth-consecutive win, but he did win again in 2001.

The only other one to do this was Mark Martin from 1993-1995.

However, there have been several people to win more than one race throughout NASCAR’s history at WGI. Most recently, before Chase Elliot, Kyle Busch won in 2008 and again in 2013. Marcos Ambrose won in 2011 and 2012.

The man with the most trophies is Tony Stewart, winning a total of five races in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009.

And in the 1980’s, Rusty Wallace and Ricky Rudd went back and forth for four years between 1987 and 1990.