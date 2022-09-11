KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Perhaps the strangest part of Kyle Busch’s present contract situation, which remains very much up in the air heading into Kansas Speedway, may not be the fact that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion doesn’t have a ride for next season.

It might be that he could very well win a third.

Busch is eight points to the good side of the cut line heading into Sunday’s second race in the round of 16, despite blowing his engine with 22 laps remaining in last week’s opener at Darlington. And now that he’s heading to what has fast become one of his better tracks, the chances of advancing for Joe Gibbs Racing appear to be quite good.

Doesn’t it seem awkward to Busch to be running for a title for a team poised to let him go?

“It’s kind of business as usual,” he said Saturday. “You walk around and people are a little leery to say, ‘Hey man, how’s it going today?’ Because they know it ain’t going good. They don’t even bring it up. They’re like, ‘Ugh, Kyle’s here.’”

So yes, a little bit awkward.

Busch has won twice at Kansas Speedway after dismal results earlier in his career, though, and he’s coming off a third-place run during the spring race. He’s also sitting in a Toyota, which has dominated the track recently, though he will have to rally from a 20th starting spot Sunday after a poor run in qualifying.

That makes Busch optimistic about his chances this weekend. And he’s trying to do the same with his future.

“I woke up 6 in the morning two days ago thinking, ‘Oh man, what are we going to do with Brexton if this goes, if that goes, if we do that, if we do this,’” Busch said of his 7-year-old son. “Now I’ve got him thrown in the whole mix. It’s crazy.

“But a clearer picture is developing,” he added. “Pixels are being worked on.”

What the picture will show is anybody’s guess.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. did exactly that on Twitter this week with a series of emojis that indicated he thought Busch would replace Tyler Reddick at Richard Childress Racing. Then, Earnhardt tweeted that he initially thought Busch would land with Kaulig Racing before another set of emojis that tied Busch to the 23XI team of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Asked whether Busch could end up there, Hamlin said Saturday: “I’m not really sure.”

Tyler Reddick captures Cup playoff pole

Tyler Reddick will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Reddick leaned on his extensive background driving dirt late models to ride the rim around the mile-and-a-half track on Saturday. He stopped the clock in 29.899 seconds, denying Joey Logano a second straight pole.

“It took off fast. I was really happy with the car,” Reddick said. “It definitely likes the top two or three grooves of this race track, but just really happy with the entire performance of our team today.”

It’s the first time that Reddick, who is fifth in the playoff standings, has earned the pole on an oval.

“I’m really excited about that,” he said, “and it’s crazy — I think my first Xfinity pole came here, too.”

The drivers who made the final round had to contend with changing conditions — the first few qualifying laps were made under cloud cover, while the sun began peeking out for Austin Cindric and remained out the rest of the session.

They also had to decide whether to ride the far outside groove or a line that was slightly lower on the track.

Christopher Bell, who opted for the rim, was the fastest in the first group of five with a lap of 30.057 seconds. And he was pleased with the time for Joe Gibbs Racing, telling his team over the radio, “That’s all I got, buddy.”