ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On to the race track where the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs gets underway on Sunday, Oct. 15 in Las Vegas. This round is a welcome sight for playoff driver Martin Truex, Junior.

The first two rounds of the playoffs haven’t been good for Truex, Junior as during the 6 playoff races his best finish has been 17th last month at Texas. If it wasn’t for Truex, Junior’s strong regular season, he might not still be in position to compete for the title.

“Really the last two rounds, the both have some wildcard races and some races that are not really standard for us especially and we looked at Bristol and Talladega and the Roval, tracks that could give us trouble. We are definately glad they are over. Going to Vegas, then Homestead then Martinsville all place we have had a lot of success and have won races and they are kind of straight forward. I feel like you can control our destiny more so. I am looking forward to that and we look to get back on track after a tough playoff for us,” said Truex, Junior.

The Round of 8 playoffs include Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville.