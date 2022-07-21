DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR may experiment with racing electric vehicles next year – even as soon as the 2023 Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, according to documents obtained by Queen City News.

The documents indicated that NASCAR could launch an “EV Demonstration Series” at six venues that will likely align with Cup Series events throughout the 2023 season.

The demonstration events would include two, 30-minute races with one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

12 vehicles would be entered into each race, documents said.

The series would enforce that no batteries were swapped or charged during the race. Pit stops would be “non-competitive” for tires or to fix mechanical issues or crash damage.

In the documents, NASCAR said its goal is to introduce fans to fully electric vehicles to evaluate entertainment and fan interest.

The exhibition series would help NASCAR executives to determine the best path forward for its National Series for 2025 and beyond.