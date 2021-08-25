NASCAR Cup Series director charged with animal cruelty, docs show

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A big name in NASCAR has been accused of animal cruelty, according to documents obtained by Fox 46 on Wednesday.

Jay Fabian, the Director of the NASCAR Cup Series, has stepped away from his current role following felony charges in the Charlotte area involving animal cruelty, according to warrants and a police report.

NASCAR released the following statement.

NASCAR takes the situation seriously and will continue to gather information as it becomes available. Jay Fabian will step back from his role until this matter is resolved. NASCAR will have no further comment.

Warrants allege willful neglect of his dogs including the death of one dog and another suffering from severe dehydration and starvation.

According to a police report sent to Fox 46 by CMPD, officers responded to calls around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, on Hunters Trace Lane in northeast charlotte, just outside the 485 loop, regarding animal cruelty.

The NASCAR Cup Series travels to Daytona this weekend and is set to return to charlotte in October.

Fabian has a court date set for the morning of September 27. This is an active investigation by Charlotte Police.