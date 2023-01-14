NEWPORT, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will hold its annual Drivers Award Banquet on Jan. 21 at the Silos Event Center in Newport.

The banquet will honor the top five drivers in 2022 in each of the racing divisions held at the track. The 2022 season was capped by the $50,000 Race of Champions in December, the richest race in the history of Carteret County Speedway.

CCS will also have Hall of Fame NASCAR driver Harry Gant as the keynote speaker. Gant is best known as the driver of the No.33 SKOAL Bandit, earning him the nickname “The Bandit.”

Gant also appeared in several movies including “Stroker Ace” with Burt Reynolds, “Days of Thunder” and “Cannonball Run II”, leading to a new nickname, “Handsome Harry” for his Hollywood good looks.

Gant was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in April of 2006.