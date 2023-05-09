NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Track officials at the North Wilkesboro Speedway are expecting more than 100,000 people during All-Star Race Week.

The last time the track handled a NASCAR-level event was in 1996.

Speedway Motorsports knew there would be challenges when they saw the property.

“This place has been sitting empty for 30 years, and it’s ready to go racing, but the road infrastructure hasn’t changed,” said Tom Vesey, director of guest services for the North Wilkesboro Speedway. “It is identical to the way the roads were laid out, the same number of roads, same number of lanes on each road.”

The first problem track officials had to tackle was how to get everyone in and out with just a two-lane road.

On race day, the track will have an exit point for each parking area. They’ll use Fishing Creek Road, Speedway Road and US 421.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews created a temporary path to the highway from a parking lot. They are planning to redirect other non-race traffic to get cars out quicker.

Officials caution against parking your car on the side of any secondary roads or highways and say you will be towed.

FOX8 asked if there are long-term plans in the works to change roads for future races.

“We have had a few conversations pretty much at the conceptual level at this point,” said Michael Poe, division 11 engineer. “I think there may be a provision in the House budget for a new interchange out here. All of that is long-term.”

There are more than 10,000 parking spots available for purchase with the speedway.

Track officials estimate there will be an additional 5,000 sold by homeowners nearby, but they still suggest people carpool.

“When you come here, you will have that throwback feeling of being somewhere special, so if it’s your first time here, it’s going to be amazing. It’s going to feel like you’ve taken a step back in time. If you’ve been here before, it’s going to be like coming home again,” said Jessica Fickenscher, chief experience officer for Speedway Motorsports.

Click here for more information about purchasing tickets, parking passes and logistics for race week.