Online Originals: Coastal Plains Raceway becomes Goodyear All-American Speedway, honors local military

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are underway to what was formerly known as the Coastal Plains Raceway. The Onslow County track now has a new name and a fresh look.

Anthony Goodyear, a 20-year racer, and his wife Tonya, are taking over the 4/10-mile oval track, which is now known as the Goodyear All-American Speedway. The husband and wife duo are well-known in the community for running the infield restaurant and bar at the Carteret County Speedway. Now, they are working to bring racing to life in Jacksonville.

“When this opportunity came up, we talked about it with the team and decided, let’s go for it,” said Anthony Goodyear.

Over the past month, their team in Onslow County has been upgrading the facility, including the scoreboard, concessions and buildings, plus additional red, white, and blue accents. Despite the new look, the upgrade is much more than a coat of paint. Goodyear’s motive is to give the local military a place to relax and enjoy time with others.

“We all support the Marines and the military,” said Goodyear. “We are very appreciative of them being here, so we want to cater to the military and give the Marines a place to come out and enjoy racing and spend some time with their family.”

Goodyear said the track has a lot of potential for growth here in Eastern North Carolina. His goal is to attract large regional touring series, along with other car shows and future concerts. Plans are also in the works to increase participation by implementing more affordable classes of racing.

“I didn’t ever think in a million years that I would be promoting, owning a race track and being back this close to the racers back again,” Goodyear said. “We are fortunate enough to be here and thank God. You know, we are going to dig as hard as we can to get this place open and back to the level it needs to be.”

Goodyear All-American Speedway will host its first race with its new name on July 31. The remaining races scheduled for this season, including additional times spectators are invited to watch practice, are listed below:

DATE EVENT WHO’S RACING Sat, July 24 Practice Free entry from 2-8 p.m. to watch racers practice Wed, July 28 Practice Free entry from 2-4 p.m. to watch racers practice Sat, July 31 All-American Showdown

*Inaugural Race Featuring Late Models, Super Trucks, Street Stocks, Legends, U-CARs, Mini Cups & Jr. Mini Cups Sat, August 14 CMSC Summer Nationals

*Carolina Mini Stock Challenge Featuring Super Trucks, Champ Karts, Bombers, Legends, and V8 Pure Stocks

Goodyear All-American Speedway is offering military discounts on tickets. Other entry prices:

TICKETS

Adults – $15

Military/Senior/Student (with ID) – $12

Kids ages 6-12 – $5

Kids five and under – FREE