SWANSBORO, N.C. — Two big days of racing will close out the 2022 season at Carteret County Speedway..

The Solid Rock Carriers Late Model Stock Race of Champions on Dec. 10 will headline the final weekend of racing for 2022 at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. The 150-lap race features a full field of drivers including defending champion Stacy Puryear and the current Late Model points leader Dylan Newsome.

The winner pockets $10,000 of a record $50,000 overall purse.

The Solid Rock Carriers Late Model Stock Race of Champions is just the start of a huge final weekend. The Legends will run 50 laps and the Limited Late Models 75 Saturday with $2,500 to each winner. The Bombers, UCAR’s and Jr. Mini Cups are also on the season-finale card.

The Dec. 9 practice begins at 10 am with Pole Night Qualifying at 6 pm. The Dec. 10 racing begins at 2 pm. A $20 adult pass is good for both nights. Children 10 and under are free.