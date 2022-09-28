SWANSBORO, N.C. — The forecast of heavy rain for Eastern North Carolina this weekend as Hurricane Ian moves north has prompted Carteret County Speedway to postpone its scheduled Saturday race card and rescheduled for October 8th.

“Even if the rain were to end by Saturday night, the storm has made travel dangerous to impossible for many competitors and fans,” said Competition Director, Ben Kilcrease. “Their safety is our main concern.”

October 8 was an open date for Carteret Speedway and the Grand National Super Series was able to accommodate the move as Carteret County Speedway is the featured track for the GNSS Season Finale Championship.

Except for the date change, the race card remains the same. Former NASCAR great Jeremy Mayfield will be among the featured GNSS drivers and the October 8th event will also feature the Chargers Division deciding their season points title with the Street Stocks and Mini Stocks running as well.

Armbands from September 24th are still good for half price October 8, and as always kids 10 and under are admitted free.