(WGHP) — Believe it or not, Richard Petty wants to give you “the bird.”

The legendary NASCAR racer is teaming up with fast food chain Hardee’s to surprise some customers at one of the brand’s North Carolina restaurants.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. July 18, Petty will be at the Hardee’s at 4280 N.C. 49 in Harrisburg to surprise customers with hand-breaded chicken sandwiches in store, in the drive-thru and through the brand’s MyRewards app.

Even if you can’t make it on the 18th, Hardee’s says when you buy a hand-breaded chicken menu item in the app, you can get a second for $1. New members that join MyRewards can get a chicken sandwich for free.

So why is Petty giving “the bird” to Hardee’s customers? For one, the brand says he’s a “devoted Hardee’s fan.” And two, Petty knows a thing or two about fast birds.

Petty was the driver behind the iconic 1970 Plymouth Superbird which was reportedly designed to lure Petty from Ford to Chrysler, according to USA Today.