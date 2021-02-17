Spire Motorsports brings 7 car back to original Alan Kulwicki shop in NC

30 years after Alan Kulwicki took the iconic picture with his number 7 car, a new team is again running the number 7 from the race shop located near the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Spire Motorsports and driver Corey Lajoie are embarking on a season with a mission of living up to the Kulwicki standard.

Kulwicki won the cup series championship in 1992 and lost his life in a place crash in April of 1993.

Watch the story to see why working from this shop in the 7 car is so inspirational to this team.