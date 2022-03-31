MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to cars, the technology that keeps them moving is forever advancing.

By 2030, nearly 65 percent of the cars on the road in the U.S. are expected to be electric.

“This is the technology that the industry is moving towards, so this is the technology that we need to train on now,” NASCAR Technical Institute student Hayden Cook said.

Like any technology on wheels, EV cars need highly skilled technicians.

“We know that the demand out there is outstanding and the opportunities in the field are outstanding for our students. So, to be able to offer them cutting edge technology, especially in the EV space will help give them a leg up when they go out there in the workforce,” Campus president Jennifer Bergeron said.

The NASCAR Technical Institute has been training technicians for years.

Recently, it added a new course to its Ford FACT Program. During the course, students learn the ins and outs of working on electric vehicles.

“It is a completely different thing, and it takes a lot of attention from the student,” Instructor Gene Maddox said.

Cook is part of the first EV curriculum at the institute and expects to leave a highly marketable technician.

“There is a huge demand for experienced technicians with as much training as possible so that anything that shows up in your bay, you can work on with no problem,” Cooke said.

At the end of the 15-week course, students will walk away with 12 new certifications.