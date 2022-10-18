SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will hold three straight Saturday race nights, starting this Saturday.

The three races are “The Halloween Bash” on October 22, “Madhouse at the Beach” on October 29 and and the “Carolina Mini Stock Nationals” on November 5.

Three straight weekends of racing will feature the Enduro race this Saturday. Bowman Gray night October 29 spotlights all four Bowman Gray divisions, and on November 5, the Carolina Mini Stocks will stage their nationals. There will also be a $1,000 Halloween costume contest and a trunk or treat event during the meet and greet session with the drivers.

All active military will be admitted free on both October dates. Children ages 10 and under will be admitted free. Adult admission is $15.

