WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be reuniting with Sun Drop to compete at North Wilkesboro Speedway later this month, according to a NASCAR news release.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed he’ll race a JR Motorsports entry during North Wilkesboro’s Racetrack Revival on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

He’ll race with a familiar number and partner: the famed number three and Sun Drop.

Sun Drop’s recognizable green and yellow paint scheme is a tribute to the late model Earnhardt Jr. drove at North Wilkesboro in 1993. The then-18-year-old racer drove a Sun Drop-branded car in a dozen races that year.

The 2022 version of the number three Chevrolet provides a perfect dose of nostalgia for Earnhardt Jr. as he races at North Wilkesboro’s long-anticipated return.

“I came to North Wilkesboro so many times as a kid,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “It’s a special place. I never thought I’d get a chance to race around here again. To put this program together with Sun Drop, who sponsored my late model in ’93, I wouldn’t want it any other way. They were with my dad for years and one of my first sponsors. Seeing the Sun Drop Chevy at Wilkesboro again will bring back some great memories for me.”