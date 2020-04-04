Nascar Driver Timmy Hill Gives an Inside Look on iRacing

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Video games are a form of entertainment that many people are turning to across the country to kill time. The NBA has created a 2k tournament with their players, while NASCAR started the trend, turning to simulations. IRacing has taken the sports world by storm, as drivers get behind the wheel in their own homes, to burn some rubber

“When NASCAR, iRacing, and FOX came together and said lets put this race on, I was ready for it, because I have been doing this for a long time winning was no big deal, I win all the time. So I was really ready for it,” said NASCAR driver and North Carolina resident Timmy Hill.

Hill is an iRacing legend amassing 675 wins over his career including a first-place finish on national television last week at Texas Motor Speedway

“You know obviously I’m still craving that feeling in real life, but to win the iRacing invitational with all the cup drivers in the field that was really cool,” said Hill on winning last Sunday’s race.

Timmy Hill normally drives the 66 car and says that his team is often outmatched on the actual track. He said, that they can’t afford new tires and use older cars on race day, compared to other drivers who have a deeper bankroll.

IRacing according to Hill is a level playing field as each car has the same horsepower and tires. The iRacing circuit will race at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday at 1 pm. Hill is the 4-1 favorite to win the race.