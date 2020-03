CONCORD, NC – JANUARY 22: A general view of the NASCAR logo displayed during the NASCAR Sprint Media Tour hosted by Lowe’s Motor Speedway at the NASCAR Research and Development Center January 22, 2009 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR)

(WNCT) NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans due to coronavirus.

The events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and necessary personnel to conduct the race.

NASCAR is working with public health officials to determine future scheduling.