NASCAR unveils 2021 schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR promised radical changes to the 2021 schedule and it has delivered. There are six road courses on the schedule. There is also the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970 and new stops in Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas. Dropped from the lineup were Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway. Michigan, Dover and Texas Motor Speedway all lost one of two Cup Series points races. Atlanta and Darlington each added a second race. The dirt race will be held at Bristol, Tennessee.

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

Feb. 14 — Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 21 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

Feb. 28 — Auto Club Speedway

March 7 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 14 — Phoenix Raceway

March 21 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 28 — Bristol Motor Speedway

April 4 — Easter holiday

April 10 — Martinsville Speedway

April 18 — Richmond Raceway

April 25 — Talladega Superspeedway

May 2 — Kansas Speedway

May 9 — Darlington Raceway

May 16 — Dover International Speedway

May 23 — Circuit of The Americas

May 30 — Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 6 — Sonoma Raceway

June 13 — Texas Motor Speedway, All-Star Race

June 20 — Nashville Superspeedway

June 26 — Pocono Raceway

June 27 — Pocono Raceway

July 4 — Road America

July 11 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 18 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Aug. 8 — Watkins Glen International

Aug. 15 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Aug. 22 — Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 28 — Daytona International Speedway

Sept. 5 — Darlington Raceway

Sept. 11 — Richmond Raceway

Sept. 18 — Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 3 — Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 10 — Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Oct. 17 — Texas Motor Speedway

Oct. 24 — Kansas Speedway

Oct. 31 — Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 7 — Phoenix Raceway

