NASCAR Xfinity Series: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200: How to watch, race information

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues Saturday with the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at Watkins Glen International.

The second race of the day at WGI preludes the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s all the information you need for how to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200

Broadcast: NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 82 laps / 200.9 miles

82 laps / 200.9 miles Stages: 20 / 40 / 82

20 / 40 / 82 Competition Caution: Lap 10

Lap 10 Estimated time of race: 2:17:56

2:17:56 Pit road speed: 40 mph

40 mph Caution car speed: 45 mph

Times (All times local,subject to change)

Driver Introductions: 3:25:00 p.m. Drivers will be introduced from their cars on the grid.

3:25:00 p.m. Invocation: 3:42:20 p.m.

3:42:20 p.m. National Anthem: 3:43:00 p.m.

3:43:00 p.m. Command: 3:49:30 p.m.

3:49:30 p.m. Green Flag: 4:00:30 p.m.

18 Sports will have full coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 from Watkins Glen International.