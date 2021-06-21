Former Northside High star Adebayo commits to play in Summer Olympics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former Pinetown Northside High School star Edrice “Bam” Adebayo has big plans for the summer.

The NBA star has committed to join the 12-man Team USA roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics. The games will be held July 23-Aug. 8 in Japan.

Adebayo was cut from the World Cup team in 2019 but since then, the 23-year-old has shown that he is one of the best big men in the league. He averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33.5 minutes this past season for the Miami Heat.

Adebayo was also voted to the NBA All-Star Game in 2020.