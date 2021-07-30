Former South Central High, UNC star Day’Ron Sharpe picked by Suns, traded to Nets in NBA draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former South Central High School and University of North Carolina star Day’Ron Shape was chosen in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft.

Sharpe, who played one season at UNC before deciding to turn pro, was picked by the Phoenix Suns with the 29th overall pick. He was then traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Former @UNC_Basketball Coach Roy Williams was in Greenville tonight for @dayron_sharpe and the NBA draft. We'll have much more tonight on @9OYSSports @wnct pic.twitter.com/561rq5HjEn — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) July 30, 2021

NBA Draft night in Greenville with former South Central star @dayron_sharpe . More tonight at 11 on @9OYSSports @wnct pic.twitter.com/xLxGW8ApHY — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) July 30, 2021

Sharpe averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 29 games for the Heels.

On Thursday night, Sharpe was in Greenville with former UNC coach Roy Williams, family and friends to watch the draft at the Greenville Convention Center. Sharpe was projected to be a late first-round pick, so the wait wasn’t that much of a problem.

When he heard his name called, it started a celebration that lasted into the early minutes of Friday.

After shedding a few tears, Day’Ron Sharpe starts the celebration pic.twitter.com/Kp4MOAO6LT — C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) July 30, 2021