RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh native and NBA player Devonte’ Graham was arrested and charged with impaired driving early Thursday in Raleigh, arrest records show.

Graham, who played at Broughton High School, was arrested by a trooper with the Highway Patrol at Capital Boulevard and Peace Street around 3 a.m., records show.

Wake County arrest records show Graham, 27, listed his employer as the New Orleans Pelicans.

Graham was not listed as being in the jail as of 10:45 a.m.

Graham played four years at Kansas before being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

He was then traded to the Charlotte Hornets before being sent to New Orleans in August 2021.