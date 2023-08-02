NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham for two games without pay after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, the league announced Tuesday.

His suspension will start with the next NBA regular-season game that he is eligible for and able to play.

Graham was stopped for speeding in North Carolina in July 2022. Court records show that he was driving 63 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone in Raleigh, North Carolina, and tested with a blood alcohol level of .11, above the state’s legal limit of .08. He will be on 12 months unsupervised probation.

Graham has played five seasons in the NBA. He began last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Before being traded to the Spurs, he hit a 61-foot game winner for the Pelicans in Oklahoma City. He averaged 13 points and four assists in 20 games for San Antonio last season.

