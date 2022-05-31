CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sudden dismissal of Charlotte FC’s head coach has sent a wave felt throughout the Queen City’s sports world.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe what I had just read when I got the email,” La Muerte said.

Carolina Hooliganz’s La Muerte is arguably one of Charlotte FC’s biggest supporters.

Tuesday afternoon, he got off his flight from Seattle where he watched the team lose against the Seattle Sounders.

“I was kind of a little surprised that normally the coach after the game, he will come say hi to everybody and Sunday’s night game, he went straight to the locker room,” he said.

48 hours later Miguel Angel Ramirez and the majority of his staff were fired.

“Shocked but not surprised is maybe the best way that I would put it,” Mint City Collective vice president Matt Chanty said.

He says small rumblings have led him to believe a dismissal was coming, but for Ramirez to be fired 14 matches into an expansion season has created more questions than answers.

“If the reasons behind the firing were solid ones then maybe we will improve, if not maybe we will stay the same, maybe get worse I think that’s the big one. We are going to have to wait and see,” Chanty said.

With 20 matches left in the MLS season, the club’s supports section will be watching closely for how the firing impacts the players on the field.

“I would think it would be a little bit difficult to change the format that he left behind, so I think we will still play the same way and they may tweak a couple things here and there, but we will have a good run to the playoffs hopefully,” La Muerte said.

Charlotte FC’s next home match at Bank of America Stadium in June 11th.