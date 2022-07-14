GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League season reached its peak Thursday for 8-10-year-olds.

Greenville’s Tar Heel team claimed the 10U state championship with a 4-3 win over Myers Park Trinity.



Back-to-back bases-loaded walks helped Tar Heel take an early 3-0 lead.



Weston Pack’s sacrifice fly, combined with a handful of Tar Heel errors, helped Myers Park recover and tie the game at 3-3.



With no momentum, Tar Heel came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth and delivered. Jackson Jabs’ ground ball was enough for Brayden Winfield to speed home to score the winning run.



“It’s exciting. It’s a good group of kids and a great group of parents, and it makes it all that much more special,” Tar Heel manager Raymie Styons said. “But yeah, these kids have put in a lot of work. It’s been daily and again, it was nice to see them finish up the way they did here at home at Elm Street.”